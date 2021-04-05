Hudson Valley Town Hosting Monthly Sidewalk Sales Starting this Sunday

If 2020 was the year of the pandemic, then 2021 is, hopefully, the year of the recovery. We have a lot to look forward to this summer. With so many people getting vaccinated, outdoor markets and street fairs will be back strong. And one Hudson Valley town has announced monthly sidewalk sales from now through September. And these are cool sales because you can either shop, sell, or both.

The Town of Pawling Recreation park will be hosting monthly sidewalk sales at Lakeside Park on Lakeside Park Drive one Sunday a month starting this Sunday, April 11. They will also be held on May 16, June 13, July 11, Aug. 15 and Sept. 12 from 10AM - 4PM on all dates. And there are a couple of ways that you can enjoy these sales.

You can show up and sell your stuff for only $10 a space, which will make your spring cleanout a whole lot easier, or you can grab your friends and enjoy a day of shopping. Either way, it’s a fun and possibly productive way to spend a Sunday afternoon. And the Donuts for Days food truck will be there for an even better time. By the way, Pawling is also where you can grab a bite and a show at Daryl Hall's business, Daryl's House Club.

Local vendors with crafts and goods for sale are welcome to the sidewalk sales, but space is limited and they prioritize families or individuals with things to sell. Each vendor will get an 8X8 space to set up in. Sellers must register to reserve a space and the set up begins at 9AM on the day of the sale.

All sales will be held outside, and masks are required when you can’t maintain social distance. For more information about the monthly Sunday Sidewalk Sales, and to register a vendor space, visit the Town Of Pawling Recreation Department website.

