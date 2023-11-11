Where Can You Buy Big Shoes in the Hudson Valley NY?

Have you tried to buy shoes, in-person, in a larger than average size in the Hudson Valley? Is there a store that can help you out, or are you better buying them online?

What does a company consider a "larger size?" Do both women and men's shoes cause this size headache for shoppers or is it just men's shoes? Here is what I found out after asking a few people who have larger than average feet.

What is considered "Larger Than Average Feet" for men and women?

What is considered a "large foot?" For women, it is anything larger than a size 9 1/2. It wasn't until a friend pointed out to me that often shoes will come in a 9 and then a 10, but seldom in a 9 1/2. I really started paying attention when I found out that my sister also wears a 9 1/2, manufacturers for some reason don't have as many available as say a 6 1/2. What is a "larger foot' for men? According to the co-workers, who tell me they have large feet, large starts for men at 11 1/2, and becomes almost impossible to find anything over a 13. Need something like an 18 or higher? Custom shoes is what they told me.

Where can you buy or even can you buy large shoes in the Hudson Valley?

Sadly, there are few places where you can walk in, try on shoes in a larger size and walk out with a pair that fits, that you like and are happy with. What did all of the people I spoke with suggest for other people who also suffer the same fate (or foot)?

They all suggested online shopping with a place that allows returns, and hopefully a 30-day return policy. Then once you find a shoe, stick with it. Then you can just order ones knowing that they will work for you. If you have a shoe store that is located in the Hudson Valley that you have repeatedly been able to purchase larger shoes at, please let us know.

