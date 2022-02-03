7 Hudson Valley Shops Waiting for You to Take Some Time for Retail Therapy

Is it just me or does it seem that lately we have all spent way too much time shopping online? It became a bit of a necessity when we were all trying to keep crowds to a minimum but now it is time to get out and get back to shopping.

My thought was that I would get back out and do some early spring clothes shopping, maybe even try to find something new for National Wear Red Day which happens to be this Friday (February 4th, 2022). If you are not familiar with that day, it happens on the first Friday in February and it is the day set aside on the calendar to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

I think this National Day along with the simple fact that a bit of retail therapy could definitely beat down some of the cold weather blahs we have all been experiencing, makes it a perfect time to reconnect with some of the great boutiques we have around the Hudson Valley.

Eden Boutique in New Paltz, NY

Eden Boutique at Water Street Market has clothes for men and women. Plus artisan jewelry and accessories.

10 Main Street in New Paltz

(845) 255-1100

Lucky Thirty One in Beacon, NY

Lucky Thirty One has an amazing selection of women's clothing to choose from to give your wardrobe a mid-winter pick-me-up.

217 Main Street in Beacon

(845) 250-2205

Traveling Chic Boutique in Brookfield, CT

Traveling Chic Boutique in Brookfield carries hand-curated items such as women's clothing, jewelry, and accessories, plus candles and handbags.

800 Federal Road in Brookfield

(203) 733-7406

Darryl's in Rhinebeck New York

Darryl's Rhinebeck carries women's clothing and accessories they have been dressing women in Rhinebeck for 8 Years. Dresses, Casual Separates, and Career. They also have a location in Beacon.

18 E Market Street in Rhinebeck

(845) 876-8800

River Mint Finery in Kingston, NY

River Mint Refinery has items for both Mothers and Daughters. They have clothing, leather goods plus accessories and fragrances.

270 Fair Street in Kingston

(845) 481-5060

Elizabeth Boutique in Poughkeepsie, NY

Elizabeth Boutique prides itself on carrying lines of women's apparel considered to be timeless pieces that fit their customer's lifestyles.

35 Collegeview Avenue in Poughkeepsie

(845) 471-9632

Handmade and More in New Paltz, NY

Handmade and More is a gift and clothing shop. They have gist and glassware, jewelry and accessories, and a lovely selection of women's clothes.

6 North Front Street in New Paltz

(845) 255-6277

