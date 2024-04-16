Dozens of arrests were made after large groups snarled traffic on bridges in the Hudson Valley and New York City.

On Monday around 8 a.m., our traffic reporter warned of massive issues on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Traffic Stopped On Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Hudson Valley For A Free Palestine/Instagram Hudson Valley For A Free Palestine/Instagram loading...

Soon the New York State Bridge Authority warned that "traffic was stopped" on parts of the bridge.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"Newburgh Beacon Bridge: Police activity, traffic stopped Westbound. Expect delays," New York State Bridge Authority wrote on Facebook.

Hudson Valley Post readers tell us the delays tripled their Monday morning commute.

Pro-Palestine Group Protest Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

15 People Arrested For Protest That Stopped Traffic In Orange, Dutchess Counties

Hudson Valley For A Free Palestine confirmed 15 people were arrested Monday morning.

Hudson Valley For A Free Palestine/Instagram Hudson Valley For A Free Palestine/Instagram loading...

"Traffic is backed up beyond the Beacon city limits this morning due to the economic blockade for Gaza on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. Over 65,000 commuters and 6,052 transport trucks cross I84 daily," Hudson Valley For A Free Palestine stated.

Protestors On Brooklyn Bridge, New York City

A similar protest happened later on Monday in Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to CBS News.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside the New York Stock Exchange to demonstrate against the war between Israel and Hamas.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

Protestors then caused traffic issues as they walked onto the Brooklyn Bridge from the Manhattan side around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police arrested several protestors. According to the NYPD protestors who started lighting what appears to be traffic flares amid traffic were arrested.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.