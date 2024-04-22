Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Wanted To Shoots Others On New York’s ‘Most Beautiful Main Street’

A Hudson Valley man is accused of threatening to shoot others on the region's most popular main street.

On Sunday, the Beacon Police Department responded to a call of a white man who threatened to shoot people on Main Street in Beacon, New York.

Police: Man Wanted To Shoot Others On Main Street In Beacon, New York

Beacon police report the man was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey hoodie, and sunglasses while threatening to shoot people on Main Street.

Police confirmed, via witnesses, that the man they found was the person who threatened others on Main Street though his investigation is "still ongoing."

Main Street In Beacon Honored

Architectural Digest included Main Street in Beacon in a list that highlights the "Most Beautiful Main Streets Across America."

Beacon ranked high on the list.

Main Street In Beacon was recently in an article that highlighted the Best Main Street Shopping Districts in All 50 States.

Issue In Dutches County While Arresting Suspect

Police also confirmed an issue while trying to speak with the man. The unnamed man initially refused to comply with officers after he was told multiple times to put his hands on the wall.

As other officers arrived and attempted to place handcuffs on him, according to body footage, the suspect pulled his arm away from them and in front of his body.

Police assuming the man had a gun forced the suspect to the ground with a technique called “body segmenting.”

According to the Beacon Police Department:

Body segmenting is a technique, which is taught in compliance with New York

State’s Municipal Police Training Council standards, in which officers use pressure on

the hips, head and legs (depending on the number of officers available) in order to control a combative suspect’s movement while simultaneously avoiding putting pressure on any areas that would impact the suspect’s ability to breathe

The man refused medical treatment at Beacon police headquarters, according to police.

No Gun Found

No gun was found on the unnamed man or in the surrounding areas, police say.

"While witnesses to the original incident confirmed that the suspect had threatened people on Main St. with shooting, the investigation into his actions, and his motivation, is still ongoing and charges are still pending at this time," police stated in the press release.

Police also say the use of force was needed because"

It is the Beacon Police Department’s understanding that witness footage of the

use of force incident exists and witnesses have been contacted. As is standard procedure, a thorough and complete investigation into the use of force is being conducted.

