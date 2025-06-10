Popular New York Chicken Chain May Close Every Location

A "gourmet chicken" chain that’s become a favorite across New York could vanish completely.

A Sticky's says the U.S. government might force it to close all of its locations

Sticky's May Have To Close All New York Locations

Google Google loading...

Sticky's opened up in 2012. Now, 12 locations are open in the New York and New Jersey area.

"At Sticky's, we are home to the finest gourmet chicken fingers and offer over 16 homemade sauces for the best dipping experience," the eatery writes on its website.

Sticky's Files For Bankruptcy

Canva Canva loading...

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024 to cut its debts. COVID brought in fewer diners, as well as rising prices for chicken and other items led to the bankruptcy proceedings.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Harker Palmer investors recently agreed to pay Sticky's $2 million, which would help with some of the debt.

However, US officials may block the move. According to reports, the Justice Department’s bankruptcy watchdog, the US Trustee, believes the deal gives Harker Palmer too much legal protection if the company.

Why All Locations Might Close

Canva Canva loading...

Sticky's warned last week in a court filing that if the sale is blocked, company officials would be forced to close all locations and file for Chapter 7 liquidation.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

According to Sticky's website, seven locations remain in New York. Most are in New York City, while one is in Yonkers. The Westchester County hometown was named the worst in America for this (CLICK HERE).

What's the Secret to Cooking Fried Chicken?

Want fried chicken but without leaving home? We've got "secret" tips on how to cook fried chicken at home.

What's the Secret to Cooking Fried Chicken?

17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024

Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024 Owning a business is hard these days. While some business owners are simply stepping into their next big phase of retirement, some longstanding, beloved businesses have faced less-welcomed closures. Here's a list of some of the Hudson Valley eateries we already miss this year. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries