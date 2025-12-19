Ice Cream Sold In New York Recalled After Unexpected Discovery

New Yorkers are being warned not to eat it and to check their freezers immediately.

A popular frozen dessert is being recalled. Health officials say the ice cream may contain "small stones."

Dairy-Free Ice Cream Sold In New York Recalled

FDA FDA loading...

Danone U.S. issued the recall of select pints of its "So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster" due to the "presence of foreign materials."

According to the FDA, small stones or hard objects may be found "within the cashew inclusions." The recall was announced on Monday.

"The FDA has been informed of this voluntary recall, and So Delicious Dairy Free® is working swiftly with retail partners to remove the potentially impacted product from shelves," the FDA states.

Recalled Ice Cream Sold In Retail Stores Nationwide

FDA FDA loading...

The recalled ice cream is sold at retail stores nationwide. This issue and recall is only isolated to the Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pint item with the best-by dates and codes listed below.

Product Name: So Delicious Dairy Free® Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints

SKU: 136603

UPC: 744473476138

Best-By Dates: Before 08 Aug 2027

FDA FDA loading...

"So Delicious Dairy Free® takes every consumer experience seriously and is initiating this voluntary recall in line with its commitment to product quality and consumer safety," Danone stated.

Consumers who purchased the affected product are advised not to eat it. For information on refunds, please contact the So Delicious Dairy Free® Care Line at 1-833-367-8975.

