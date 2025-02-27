Popular Brewery In Hudson Valley Breaks The “Mold” With New “Policy”

A brewery in the Hudson Valley known for it's hilarious social media issued a statement regarding a new "policy."

Last week, New York Yankees are changing their infamous facial hair policy.

New York Yankees Will Allow Beards

Starting this season, the Yankees will allow players to have "well-groomed beards."

The Yankees have barred players from having facial hair other than a mustache since the 1970s.

Newburgh Brewing Company Also Changes Facial Hair Policy

Shortly after the Yankees news broke, the Newburgh Brewing Company released its own statement regarding facial hair.

"Consistent with 100% of craft breweries across America, we've long held a strict policy against facial hair," the tongue-in-cheek statement reads. "Like hitting and catching a baseball, we just assumed it was impossible to brew beer if you had facial hair. Like all of craft beer, we've always required everyone to be perfectly clean shaven. Beards and other facial hair have never existed in craft beer. But we're about to change that."

Just like the New York Yankees, workers at the Newburgh Brewing Company can now grow as much facial hair as they want.

"Effective immediately, Newburgh Brewing Company will be the 1st craft brewery in America to allow it's employees to grow facial hair," the Newburgh Brewing Company stated. We did it folks. We did it. We broke the mold."

Unlike the Yankees who are only allowing "well-groomed beards," the popular brewery in Newburgh says the following styles will be allowed:

Moustaches,

Beards,

Goatees,

Soul Patches,

Chinstraps,

Mutton Chops,

Grizzly Adams,

Gizmos,

Twirly 'Ol Timers,

Ron Swansons,

Hulk Hogans,

Harrison Ford In The Fugitive Before He Shaves It Off To Disguise His Richa Kimball-ness,

Chewbaccas,

Megaboss',

Rollie Fingers',

Liam Neeson In Batman Begins',

Einsteins,

Da Vinics,

Pedro From Napoleon Dynamites,

Ron Burgundys,

Brian Fantanas,

That Thing Where Someone's Nose Hair Is Out Of Control,

And Also The Beard On Literally Every Brewer In America

The Newburgh Brewing Company is no stranger to comical Facebook posts. From 2022 until late 2024, the business posted about its beer pipeline that was being build under the City of Newburgh.

The plan was to install an intricate network of pipes from the Newburgh Brewing Company that would deliver beer directly to Newburgh residents.

Really, construction was part of a massive sewer replacement project. Newburgh Brewing Company Owner Paul Halayko said the beer pipeline was a way to have fun during a stressful situation.

