Popular 80-Year-Old National Store Leaving Upstate New York

Another popular retail store is closing locations.

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post learned that Macy's and Kohl's announced nearly 100 combined closures.

Online Shopping Habits Continue To Drive Traditional Brick And Mortar Retailers To Close Their Doors

CLICK HERE to find out more. A number of stores that are closing are located in the Empire State.

Jo-Anne Fabrics Closing 6 Location

Jo-Anne Fabrics, which recently changed it's name to Joann, has confirmed the closing of six locations.

Jo-Anne Fabrics opened up its first location over 80 years ago. It soon spread to over 800 locations, with stores located in almost every state in America.

In March, Joan filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy worried loyal customers. Some feared the news meant the company would soon go out of business. Joann's CEO quickly ended those rumors.

"We remain committed to our suppliers, partners, Team Members and other stakeholders, and are focused on ensuring we continue to operate as usual so we can continue to best serve our millions of customers nationwide," CEO Scott Sekella stated.

Upstate New York Jo-Anne Fabrics Is Closing

However, the company is closing six locations, including one in Upstate New York

Ithaca, New York Is Losing Jo-Anne Fabrics

The location in Ithaca is among the closures.

Other closures include:

Burlington, Iowa

Owings Mills, Maryland

Holyoke, Massachusetts

Hickory, North Carolina

Williamsport, Pennsylvania

