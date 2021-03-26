Police: Teen Drove 148 MPH in Hudson Valley, Issued 43 Tickets

A teen is accused of fleeing police in a nearly 20-year-old car at speeds of nearly 150 miles-an-hour.

On Sunday around 10:15 a.m., a trooper patrolling on State Route 17 in the town of Goshen allegedly observed a 2003 Infiniti G35 traveling 117 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The driver was weaving in and out of traffic without signaling and cutting off other motorists as the trooper attempted to catch up to the vehicle, police say.

The driver exited at exit 129 and allegedly attempted to hide in a park-and-ride lot. When the officer walked up to the car the car fled again.

The vehicle reentered State Route 17 east and proceeded to Interstate 87 south. The trooper continued the pursue the vehicle. The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons after the vehicle reached a speed of 148 mph in a 65 mph zone, police say.

During the trooper’s investigation, he was able to determine that the plate on the Infiniti belonged to another vehicle out of New York City and the officer learned the owner of the vehicle was a relative of the driver, officials say.

Through the use of social media, the trooper saw photographs with the suspect standing next to the Infiniti G-35 with the switched plate, official say.

With the help of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) the vehicle was located in Queens along with the suspect.

The teen was transported to the state police barracks in Monroe where he was charged with reckless endangerment, a felony, reckless driving and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, misdemeanors.

The driver was also issued 43 tickets, including 117mph in a 65 mph zone and 148 mph in a 65 mph zone, police say. All tickets were issued to the corresponding jurisdictions that the violations occurred.

Police did not release the teen's name or say where the teen lives. Police did confirm the driver was 18.

