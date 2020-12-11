Police Investigate Larcenies at Hudson Valley Supermarket, BJ’s

Police are asking for help in identifying a woman accused of stealing from a Hudson Valley supermarket while a BJ's employee is accused of stealing from the warehouse club.

New York State Police from Monroe arrested 29-year-old Justin Kirton of Walden for fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony. While Kirton was an employee at BJ’s Wholesale in Monroe he stole $1,250 from the cash register over a period of two months, according to New York State Police.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Monroe Court on Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

New York State Police are also asking for the public's help in identifying a larceny suspect in Rhinebeck.

On Dec. 3, New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks began investigating a larceny of goods at the TOPS supermarket on State Route 9 in the town of Rhinebeck.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., the white woman, seen in the picture below, was confronted by store security in the parking lot for allegedly stealing from the supermarket. She then fled in an older model Dodge Stratus containing two others, police say.

Officials describe the woman as behind 5'10" with ith brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a black sweater, jean, and Ugg-style boots.

NYSP

Below is a photo of the older model Dodge Stratus, though police note it's not the actual vehicle.

NYSP

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity or location of the pictured individual is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 9959750.