Police: Hudson Valley Man Facing Charges After Domestic Incident

After the incident and an alleged altercation with police, the man was charged with several felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon and other related charges.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the City of Newburgh police officers received a call that near the rear yard of 137 Wisner Avenue, a Hispanic man wearing camo pants and allegedly in possession of a handgun. The call was from the suspect's spouse who was able to get away and claimed he displayed the gun, loaded a round into it and pointed it at her, police say.

When officers arrived on the scene they came in contact with Edgar E. Lopez-Guerra, who was reportedly highly intoxicated and agitated. One of the officers had his duty weapon out giving the suspect verbal commands with no compliance, officials say.

During this time, other officers were addressing two other Hispanic men that were near the area and reportedly complying with police commands. Lopez-Guerra allegedly got into a verbal altercation with an officer and then aggressively started walking towards another cop. He also had a glass beer bottle in his hand and continued walking directly towards the officer despite being given commands in English and Spanish, police say.

Officers were able to knock the beer bottle out of the suspect's hand and get him to the ground where a reported fight continued. Lopez-Guerra was placed in hand restraints and injuries happened to him or the officers.

No firearm was found on the suspect, but by the Wisner Avenue home, a defaced, .45 caliber, Ruger semi-automatic handgun was discovered with a round in the chamber and several in the magazine, according to police.

