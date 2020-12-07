After working an overnight shift a driver fell asleep at the wheel during the morning rush hour and slammed into a police SUV.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday just before 7:30 a.m., a Town of Chester Police Department patrol car was involved in a crash on Kings Highway near Knapps View Park with another vehicle. Both the officer and the other driver suffered minor injuries, police say.

The officer was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in another patrol car and the other driver was transported from the scene by a family member, according to the Town of Chester Police Department. The unnamed male driver told police he planned to seek medical attention later on in the day.



The crash is being investigated by the State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed that the other driver fell asleep on his way home from working an overnight shift and sideswiped the oncoming patrol car before crashing into a utility pole, the Town of Chester Police Department reported on Facebook.

Orange and Rockland Utilities worked in the area on Friday to replace the pole.

"Thank you to all of the agencies who assisted at the scene and to everyone who has reached out to check on our officer," the Town of Chester Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Below is a video from the scene, posted to Youtube, by Rockland Video.