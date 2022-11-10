Police ‘Honor’ Upstate New York Sergeant After Line Of Duty Death

New York State Police honored the life of a sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, who passed away.

Last week, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales.

New York State Police Sergeant, Former NYPD, Passes Away

NYSP NYSP loading...

Morales passed away on Friday, October 28, from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, according to New York State Police.

"On November 3, 2022, the New York State Police honored the life of Sergeant Ivan M. Morales and his selfless dedication to protecting the citizens of New York," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Morales was a member of the New York Police Department (NYPD) during his assignment to the World Trade Center search and recovery efforts.

New York State Police Sergeant From Catskill, New York Dies

NYSP NYSP loading...

Morales is from Catskill, New York. He passed away at the age of 42. He's survived by his wife and two children, according to his obituary.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Ivan loved nothing more than being a dad and watching the New York Yankees," his obituary states.

He served with New York State Police for over 17 years. He retired less than a month ago, on October 20, 2022. Sergeant Morales was assigned to Troop T at the time of his retirement.

New York State Police Sergeant Laid To Rest In Upstate New York

Morales will be laid to rest on Thursday in Catskill. New York State Police from across the Empire State traveled to honor Morales.

NYSP NYSP loading...

"Our thoughts are with Sgt. Morales’ family, friends, and members of the NYPD. Thank you, Sgt. Morales, for your service," New York State Police concluded in its press release.

Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State

How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic