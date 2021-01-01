Police: East Fishkill Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Child

The man is being accused of subjecting a child to sexual contact over an extended period of time, according to officials.

The Duchess County Sheriff's Office with the Child Advocacy Center reported the arrest of 55-year-old Victor Lopez from East Fishkill. This arrest was made in connection with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Lopez was arrested on Tuesday December 29, and is being accused of subjecting a child to sexual contact over an extended period of time, according to officials. Lopez has been charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony, according to police. As of right now, no information on the victim has been released to protect their privacy.

Lopez was arraigned before the town of East Fishkill and remanded to the Dutchess County Court with no bail.

Anyone with information on this case or any similar one involving Lopez are being asked to call 845-486-3833. Information can also be provided to the Sheriff's Office tip line at 845-605-CLUE (2583). All calls will be kept confidential.