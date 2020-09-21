Police Asking For Help After Newburgh Man Fatally Shot

Police are looking for a shooter on the loose after finding a Newburgh man shot multiple times.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday around 11:15 p.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to the area of 332 Liberty Street for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers found a man laying in front of 332 Liberty Street with several gunshot wounds, police say. Officers on scene requested an ambulance and began life-saving measures.

The male, identified as 35-year-old Jamie Fincher of the City of Newburgh, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This incident is under active investigation by the City of Newburgh Police Department, New York State Police Major Crimes, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845)561-3131.