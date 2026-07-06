What You Need To Know: New Laws Just Went Into Effect In New York

A new month means new laws in New York.

Several significant changes kicked in on July 1 that could affect your taxes, your health coverage, and your daily commute.

Several New Laws Just Went Into Effect In New York

Photo by The New York Public Library on Unsplash Map of new york state with cities and roads

Here's a breakdown of what changed and what's still coming later this month.

450,000 New Yorkers Losing Health Coverage

Roughly 450,000 New Yorkers are facing changes or outright terminations to their Essential Plan health insurance coverage, the result of abrupt federal funding shifts affecting New York State's public health programs.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

If you or someone in your family is enrolled in the Essential Plan, now is the time to check your status and explore alternatives before coverage lapses.

Pied-À-Terre Tax Hits Expensive Secondary Homes In NYC

Photo by Yilei (Jerry) Bao on Unsplash New york city skyline at dusk with illuminated buildings

If you own a high-end vacation home or secondary residence in New York City but don't live there full time, Phase 1 of the state's new Pied-à-Terre tax surcharge is now in effect.

Single- and multi-family homes with an average market value exceeding $5 million will face surcharges ranging from 0.5% to 4%. Condos and co-ops with an assessed value over $300,000 will be hit with a tax of 10% to 13.5% on values above that threshold.

The tax is aimed squarely at out-of-state wealthy property owners who park money in New York City real estate without contributing to the city's tax base as full-time residents.

Speed Cameras Expanding At Work Zones

Photo by Berkin Üregen on Unsplash traffic light under blue sky during daytime

Drivers on MTA Bridges and Tunnels need to pay extra attention near construction zones.

The State Automated Work Zone Safety Enforcement program has been expanded to include speed cameras at active construction zones on MTA-operated crossings.

Street Vendors Getting A Clearer Path To Legitimacy

The NYC Health Department has begun issuing 2,200 new supervisory licenses annually for mobile food vendors across the five boroughs. The move creates a legal pathway for thousands of vendors while also ramping up safety training requirements and stricter trash disposal enforcement.

More Changes Coming July 28

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash A close up of a car's tail light

Two more significant workplace laws take effect later this month.

Starting July 28, rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft will be prohibited from removing drivers from their platforms without providing a clear, transparent reason and a formal appeal process.

Private security guard employers in New York City will be required to meet newly mandated minimum wage standards, along with supplemental health benefits and paid vacation time for their workers.

New Laws In New York State In 2026

New Laws In New York State In 2026

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know