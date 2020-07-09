Police need help after two teens were shot in the Hudson Valley in what police describe as a "targeted" shooting.

On Wednesday just before 10 p.m., two boys, ages 15 and 17, were shot outside an apartment at Birchwood Village on Colonial Drive in Kingston, police say. Both teens were each shot in a leg.

"It is still early in the investigation but it appears that this is not a random act, but individuals may have been targeted," the Kingston Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Both are in stable condition at the Health Alliance ER where they were transported to for treatment, according to the Kingston Police Department.

The Kingston Police Department is presently investigating the shooting and is being assisted by the New York State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, NYC DEP Police and Town of Ulster Police.

"The Kingston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject(s) responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671. Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a message on our Tipline at 845-331-4499," police wrote.

