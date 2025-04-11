Playground Taped Off After Shocking Police Shooting In Hudson Valley

Police from the Hudson Valley are investigating a police-involved shooting.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene and told Hudson Valley Post the details.

Police Shooting Investigated In Sullivan County, New York.

One Person Rushed To Hospital After Police Shooting In Monticello

Police confirmed one person was rushed to the hospital with what's described as "serious injuries." Unconfirmed reports say that person was shot in the chest.

"The public housing complex is located next to a Dollar General store at West Broadway and Route 42," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "Only residents were allowed to enter the grounds as the police blocked the entrance until well past dark."

More information isn't known at this time, but police say there's no current danger to the public at this time. More information is expected to be released on Friday.

New York State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office are handling the investigation.

Hudson Valley Post will continue to follow the investigation and share any information that comes out.

