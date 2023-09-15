‘Pirate’ Ship Seen In Hudson Valley, Heading To Upstate New York

We've got all the details about how you can tour this historic-looking "pirate ship" in a few parts of the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported a ship that readers told us looked like "a pirate ship" was sailing the Hudson River. We learned it's for a great reason. History!

Historic Ship Appears On Hudson River In Newburgh, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

CLICK HERE for tickets in Newburgh. The ship is available for viewing in Newburgh each day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Historic Ship Coming To Kingston, Ulster County, New York

Nao Trinidad/FB Nao Trinidad/FB loading...

After spending a few days in Newburgh, New York the ship will sail up the Hudson River and head to Ulster County.

The Nao Trinidad dock in Kingston, New York on the Rondout Creek at the Hudson River Maritime Museum.

"Join us for a thrilling journey through time as we explore maritime history on the Nao Trinidad, the flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition, leading the first sailing around the world between 1519 and 1522, which was the greatest maritime feat in history. An expedition that circumnavigated the globe for the first time, opening new routes, connecting continents and oceans, and getting to know the peoples and cultures," Nao Trinidad states on the Facebook event about the Kingston showcase.

Nao Trinidad/FB Nao Trinidad/FB loading...

All can view the floating museum in Ulster County from Sept. 19 to October 8. CLICK HERE for tickets in Kingston.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Private Island for Sale This stunning private paradise in the Bahamas is for sale. As seen in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl!

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.