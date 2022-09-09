Photos: Tanker With 8,000 Gallons of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley

A tanker trailer filled with 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Hudson Valley. Police are trying to determine what happened.

On Thursday, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi-truck with a tanker trailer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Esopus.

Tanker Overturns in Ulster County, New York

On September 8, 2022, at approximately 8:10 a.m., deputies responded to Old Post Road at the intersection of Maple Street for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned semi-truck with a tanker trailer.

The driver of the tanker truck, a 58-year-old man from Freehold, New York, was able to self-extricate himself out of the overturned vehicle before deputies arrived.

The Greene County, New York man sustained a minor injury as a result of the crash, police say. He was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

Greene County, New York Man Injured In Town of Esopus, New York Crash

The tanker truck driver was the sole occupant. He was driving with a full load consisting of approximately 8,000 gallons of tar, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

"The driver failed to complete a right-hand turn when the trailer tank struck a culvert during the turn causing the tank to capsize the truck. No other vehicles were involved in the accident," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated.

Residents in the area say many vehicles take this particular turn too fast.

Potential HazMat Situation in Ulster County

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and firefighters from the City of Kingston Fire Department Hazmat Unit responded to the crash because there was a high risk of a hazardous spill, police say.

Thankfully, the tank holding the tar remained intact and no hazardous material was spilled, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Rifton Fire Department, St. Remy Fire Department, City of Kingston Fire Department, the New York State Department of Environment Conservation Police, the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad and Mobile Life," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office said in its press release.

