Photos: New York Woman Crashes Into Hudson Valley Creek

Police are trying to determine how a Hudson Valley woman ended up driving into a creek.

The Saugerties Police Department responded after a car ended up driving into a creek

Saugerties, New York Police Respond After Car Drives Into Plattekill Creek

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:06 p.m., Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle crash where the vehicle reportedly drove off the roadway and into the Plattekill Creek in the area of 764 Glasco Turnpike in Saugerties, New York.

Police were told the driver was able to free herself from the vehicle and was out of the water by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Following an investigation, police determined that 60-year-old Marlene L. Sommers of Saugerties was operating a 2010 Subaru Outback westbound on Glasco Turnpike when she drove off the northbound side of Glasco Turnpike and down the creek embankment.

Her Subaru finally came to a stop in Plattekill Creek.

Ulster County, New York Woman Not Injured After Driving Into Creek

Sommers was not injured in the crash, police say. She was evaluated by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance and refused any further medical attention, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by Steyer’s Automotive Towing, Diaz Ambulance, Mount Marion Fire Department and the Ulster Hose Fire Dept., Water Rescue Team.

Cause of Crash Under Investigation

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. As of this writing, no charges have been filed, but police add charges may be filed after officers finalize the investigation.

