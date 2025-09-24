Paid Hitman Plot Ends In Cold-Blooded Hudson Valley Murder

A paid hitman traveled to the Hudson Valley and carried out a chilling murder-for-hire.

A Philadelphia man has been convicted of carrying out a cold-blooded murder in the Hudson Valley

Philly Man Found Guilty of 20022 Murder In Beacon

Khyree Pratt, 24, of Philadelphia, was found guilty in Duchess County court of Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Second Degree, Conspiracy, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon after five days of testimony and less than an hour of jury deliberations.

"This verdict sends a clear message: those who plot violence and those who carry it out will be held fully accountable," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

Paid For Murder

Officials say Pratt was hired and paid for his role in the murder of 32-year-old Lionell Pittman in Beacon.

Pratt now faces the consequences of a murder-for-hire scheme that rocked the Hudson Valley and left a family grieving.

Victim Had Ties To Orange County, Dutchess County

Pittman was from Newburgh, New York but lived in Dutchess County in Wappinger Falls, New York, according to his Facebook.

On May 14, 2022, Pratt and others ambushed Pittman near the Forrestal Heights apartment complex in Beacon.

Prosecutors say Pratt knowingly carried a loaded gun, pointed it at Pittman, and fired a shot into his head, killing him instantly.

"This defendant and shooter, along with every conspirator who played a role in this calculated and cold-blooded murder, will face the consequences of their actions. Justice does not stop with the trigger — it reaches everyone behind the plan," Parisi added.

