Perfect Spots For Trader Joe’s In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Officials in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York are working to bring more Trader Joe's to New York State.
When the WPDH morning show polls its audience about what businesses we want in the Hudson Valley, Trader Joe's is always one of the most popular choices.
Over 20 Trader Joe's In New York State
According to customers, Trader Joe's is a neighborhood grocery store with amazing food and drinks from around the globe and around the corner,
Trader Joe's has over 20 stores in New York State including in:
Brooklyn
Buffalo
Colonie
Commack
Garden City
Halfmoon
Hartsdale
Hewlett
Ithaca
Lake Grove
Larchmont
Merrick
New York City
Oceanside
Plainview
Queens
Rochester
Scarsdale
Staten Island
Syracuse
Yorktown
New Push To Bring Trader Joe's To Rockland County, New York
As of this writing, Hudson Valley residents have to travel to Westchester County or the Captial Region to shop at Trader Joe's.
But that may change.
Rockland County residents want to bring Trader Joe's to Rockland. After a failed attempt in Valley Cottage, residents are now aiming for Nanuet.
Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann says he continues to talk with Trader Joe's about the possibility of Trader Joe's in Rockland, saying the talks have been encouraging.
"We are actively trying to get Trader Joe's here and are encouraged as they have some interest in Clarkstown," Town of Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said.
Petition To Bring Trader Joe's To Western New York
Officials from Orchard Park, New York want residents to join them in a petition they started for a new Trader Joe's.
Officials say the vacant space at 4060 North Buffalo Street, formerly Orchard Fresh, would be "the perfect location" for Trader Joe's.
