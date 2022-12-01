‘People Over Politics:’ New York Man Makes United States History
A New York State man just made history.
On Wednesday, New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries was appointed to lead Democrats in the House for the 118th Congress.
New York Congressman Makes History
Jefferies, from Brooklyn, will become the first Black American to be appointed to a leadership role in Congress.
"Today, with immense pride, I stood in front of the House Democratic Caucus as a candidate for Democratic Leader, and I am eternally grateful for the trust my colleagues placed in me with their votes," Jefferies said in a statement.
The Democratic Caucus unanimously voted to make him the House minority leader once the new Congress convenes in January.
Former Ulster County Executive Praises Jefferies
Former Ulster County Executive now United States Representative Pat Ryan, Representing NY-19 in Congress, praised Jefferies.
"I came to Congress to protect fundamental freedoms and deliver relief to Hudson Valley families," Ryan tweeted. "I could not ask for a better partner in that mission than my fellow New Yorker, @hakeemjeffries. Congratulations, Leader Jeffries! I know you’ll continue to make us proud."
Brooklyn, New York Congressman Promises To "Get Stuff Done"
Jeffries, 52, says he's humbled to be elected and ready to get to work. He has promised to "advance the ball" for everyday Americans and "get stuff done."
"Over the last few years, House Democrats have delivered extraordinary results for the American People. We are going to continue to put People Over Politics and fight for all our values. House Democrats will lift up working families, the middle class and those who aspire to be part of it, young people and senior citizens, veterans, the poor, the sick and the afflicted and the least, the lost and the left behind," Jefferies added.
New York Gov. "No Better Advocate"
Governor Kathy Hochul says there's no better advocate for Democratic values.
"There is no better advocate for our Democratic values than Brooklyn's own Representative Hakeem Jeffries. From his time in the State Assembly to his current tenure in Congress, Representative Jeffries has been fighting for the people — for our democracy, for public safety, for criminal justice reform, and for the communities he serves," Hochul said in a statement.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called it very exciting and "great news" for New York.