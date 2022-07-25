Peek Inside: Hollywood Royalty Moving To Hudson Valley, New York

Take a look inside Matt Damon's "stunning" $8.5 million Hudson Valley home he just purchased to enjoy "country perfection."

"Hollywood on the Hudson" strikes again! Matt Damon is moving to the Hudson Valley.

89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Actor Matt Damon recently purchased a home in Bedford, New York for $8.5 million, according to the New York Post. The home in Northern Westchester County was listed by Compass with broker David Turner. The sale of the home closed in June.

The home on Clinton Road in Bedford, New York sits on 13.5 private acres. It comes with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths, according to the listing.

"The residence is quite simply stunning. Superb design, craftsmanship and materials reflect a discriminating attention to detail," the listing states. A rare and special opportunity to enjoy country perfection. Extraordinary stone and clapboard colonial set upon 13.5 private acres in the heart of Bedford."

Compass Compass loading...

The home was built in 2004 and "substantially" renovated in 2021. It features a "beautiful Christopher Peacock kitchen," a private porch and a balcony that overlook a "sparkling stream and spring fed pond,' a greenhouse, treehouse, tennis court, a 45 x 22-foot Shoreline saltwater pool, and more.

"An incredible network of woodland trails, handsome boardwalks and rope bridges circumnavigate the entire property. The primary bedroom suite exudes deep comfort and includes a gorgeous new bath, gym, and coffee bar," the listing adds.

You can see more photos of Damon's $8.5 million dollar Hudson Valley estate below"

