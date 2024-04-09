PD: Upstate New York Woman Sold Dangerous Drugs At Homeless Shelter, Former Jail

A Hudson Valley homeless shelter employee is accused of selling drugs to the homeless at the site of a former prison.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office announced an arrest following an investigation into drug sales at a homeless shelter located on the property of the former Dutchess County Jail.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force - Homeless Shelter Employee Caught Selling Cocaine to Shelter Residents

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has been investigating reports of an employee working security was "selling dangerous drugs inside" the homeless shelter since early February, officials say.

"This caused an immediate response by the Drug Task Force and investigation due to the vulnerability of homeless community members," the Dutchess County Drug Task Force stated in a press release. "The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force warns the public that cocaine is often mixed with fentanyl, a dangerous drug that is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Dutchess County."

During the investigation, drug task force agents purchased cocaine from a worker at or near the shelter several times.

Poughkeepsie, New York Woman Arrested

Marlene Sosa, 32, of Poughkeepsie works property security for a contracted agency at the shelter. She was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony.

"This investigation and arrest is a good example of the relationship our Agents have with community members, including our local homeless population, where individuals feel comfortable coming forward with information regarding illegal activity," the task forced added.

Sosa is being held at the Sheriff’s Office pending her arraignment in the City of Poughkeepsie Justice Court.

