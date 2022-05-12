PD: New York Woman Stole Debit Card From Dead Person in HV

A New York woman is accused of stealing a debit card from a dead person and using the stolen card to make a number of purchases.

On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced the arrest of a Kingston woman following a long investigation.

On December 8, 2021, the Saugerties Police Department began an investigation after an Ulster County resident made a complaint regarding an unknown person who was making unauthorized debit card transactions on a bank account belonging to a person who was deceased.

Saugerties police detective’s established through the course of their investigation, that the larcenies from the deceased person’s bank account were being made by 34-year-old Sarah M. Schatzel of Kingston, police say.

Schatzel is accused of stealing a debit card from a deceased person at the time of their death. Police did not provide more information about how they think Schatzel allegedly took the debit card.

Schatzel used the debit card to make numerous unauthorized purchases in the Town of Saugerties and in the Town of Ulster, police say. Authorities also didn't give out the relationship between the Kingston woman and the deceased.

Kingston, New York Woman Arrested At Home

On Monday, May 9, 2022, at 4:17 pm., with assistance from the Kingston Police Department, Schatzel was located at her home on Washington Avenue in the City of Kingston and taken into custody on a warrant of arrest.

Schatzel was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of the stolen property in the fourth degree, both felonies.

Schatzel was processed at Saugerties Police Department headquarters and later arraigned in the Saugerties Town Justice Court. Schatzel was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on May 18, 2022, to answer her felony charges.

