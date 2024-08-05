PD: Hudson Valley, New York Teen Viciously Stabs Dad, Arrested

A Hudson Valley father remains in critical condition. Police say he was found "covered in blood" after his son stabbed him in the chest.

Police from Orange County responded following reports a man was "covered in blood."

Stabbing In Chester, New York Under Investigation

Arrest Made In Orange County, New York Stabbing

In an update, the Town of Chester Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man "covered in blood on the rear deck of a residence on Lake Region Boulevard."

The victim, only identified as a 43-year-old man, was stabbed in the chest, police say. He underwent surgery to repair damage from the apparent stab wound Garnet Regional Medical Center.

Police also confirmed the victim was stabbed by his teenage son.

Chester Teen Stabs Father, Police

"The investigation revealed that the victim had been involved in an argument with his son at his residence. He was injured during the argument and ran from his residence seeking assistance from his neighbors for his injuries. He was located by responding officers behind a residence across the street from where he lives," Chester police stated.

The victim's son, 18-year-old Jayde Rivers was charged with assault, a felony.

He was arraigned in City of Middletown Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $250K cash bail or $500K secured bond.

A motive for the alleged stabbing wasn't released.

