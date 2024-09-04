PD: Hudson Valley Man Stole From Handicap Supermarket Shopper

A Hudson Valley man is accused of stealing items from a car parked in a handicapped parking spot.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department announced a man was arrested in the parking lot at Market 32, the former Price Chopper.

Google Google loading...

Arrested Made At Market 32 In Newburgh, New York

On Thursday around noon, officers responded to Market 32 at 39 N. Plank Road, for a reported fight in progress.

Following an investigation, police allege that 40-year-old Nicholaus Mikus was stealing items from a parked vehicle in a handicapped parking spot.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The owner of the car in the handicapped parking spot noticed the 40-year-old taking property from his car and a confrontation ensued which escalated into a physical confrontation with a bystander attempting to help the victim, police say.

Canva Canva loading...

Mikus is also accused of displaying a weapon before fleeing the area.

Orange County, New York Suspect Arrested In Dutchess County, New York

Mikus was found a short time later in the City of Poughkeepsie. He was brought back to the Town of Newburgh where he was arrested and processed.

He was charged with robbery in the 3rd degree and menacing in the second degree.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Mikus was transported to the Orange County Sheriff's Office where he was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

Keep Reading: