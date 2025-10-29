Metal May Be Hiding In Chicken Served In New York

Nearly five million pounds of a popular chicken brand have been recalled after metal from a conveyor belt was found in the meat.

Food giant Hormel is recalling nearly five million pounds of chicken products due to customer complaints.

The issue was discovered after "multiple complaints from food service customers finding metal in their frozen chicken breast and thigh products."

According to the USDA, 4,874,815 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken products from Hormel that "may be contaminated with pieces of metal."

What Labels Of Impacted Chicken Products Look Like

Below are photos of the impacted products

Metal Came From Conveyor Belt

Hormel Foods investigated and determined that the metal originated from the conveyor belt used in production.

The impacted chicken was sent to HRI Commercial Food Service locations nationwide on various dates from February 10, 2025, through September 19, 2025.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants, and institutions. These businesses are urged not to serve the product. This product should be thrown away," the USDA states.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

