Hundreds Of New Yorkers Carless After Collapse In Hudson Valley

Hundreds of drivers remain carless after a parking garage collapse in the Hudson Valley.

An investigation is continuing into what triggered the partial collapse of a parking garage in White Plains.

Parking Garage Collapses In White Plains, New York

Officials in Westchester County are trying to figure out why a 15-story parking garage partially collapsed Wednesday morning. It happened after 9:30 a.m. on Hale Avenue in downtown White Plains

The fifth floor of the garage crashed onto the 4th floor, and all the cars parked there.

Road closures were also needed near this structure, which resulted in major traffic backups in the city.

Many Cars Damaged

NBC reports that 14 to 15 vehicles were in the area where the floor collapsed and at least six cars were visibly damaged.

Even drivers not in the impact zone were left without a ride home because they weren't allowed to get their vehicles out, over fears the collapse could do more damage.

Vehicle Removal Is Underway

Vehicle removal is underway. Hundreds of cars ended up being trapped, according to NBC.

Each vehicle's owner is being notified before each vehicle is allowed to be removed.

Engineers are on the scene giving clearance.

No Injuries Reported

Many in the area use the parking garage for work. Officials believe that because of the timing, around 9:30 a.m., everyone was out of the parking garage at the time of the collapse.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation. The garage remains closed to all traffic until further notice.

