How Hudson Valley Fans Can Avoid Knicks Parade Headaches

A championship parade bus will take New Yorkers safely to the Knicks ticker tape parade.

Hudson Valley residents now have a safe, easy, and fun way to get to the parade.

Bus From Newburgh To New York City

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The Newburgh Brewing Company, which hosted amazing New York Knicks watch parties, has planned one more Knicks-themed party. This time, they are teaming up with Big Knick Energy and Mr. Print to bus fans to the Knicks' championship parade in New York City.

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"Ride in ultimate style and comfort in a luxury bus proudly provided by Lero’s Limos," the Newburgh Brewing Company said.

The bus will leave from outside the Newburgh Brewing Company, 88 S Colden Street in Newburgh, at 7 a.m.

Newburgh Brewing Company/FB Newburgh Brewing Company/FB

The bus will head back to Newburgh from New York City at 3 p.m. "SHARP." Officials say seats are limited. CLICK HERE to reserve your seat.

There's also a Queens pickup planned for 8 a.m. on Thursday from Brothers Ravioli at 158 14 Crossbay Blvd in Howard Beach.

First New York Knicks Ticker-Tape Parade

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New York City is gearing up for its first-ever ticker tape parade in celebration of the Knicks.

Mayor Mamdani says city agencies have been working behind the scenes to prepare for Thursday's parade.

He adds that Thursday was chosen in consultation with the Knicks to make sure players and their families can attend.

It may be the third time the Knicks have won the NBA Finals, but they never got a proper parade. New York City Mayor Mamdani believes this could be the largest turnout ever along the Cannon of Heroes.

The parade is scheduled to kick off from Battery Park at 10 a.m., and the mayor says fans should arrive as early as possible to get a clear view.

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