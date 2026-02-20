What’s Really Happening To The Palisades Mall In New York

The new owners of the biggest mall in the Hudson Valley are revealing their vision for the shopping center's future.

People thought it was the end for the third-largest mall in New York State. But we've learned what's really going to happen.

Earlier this month, the Palisades Center Mall was sold at auction.

Palisades Center Mall Sold

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

Following years of financial struggles, the Rockland County mall was sold for $175 million at a foreclosure auction on February 4 by Black Diamond Capital.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Palisades Center attracts roughly 12-million people each year and is considered a major part of Rockland County's retail landscape

The West Nyack property is home to over 200 stores, restaurants, and entertainment businesses. It's one of the largest shopping and entertainment facilities in the Northeast.

Plans For Palisades Center Mall Announced

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

This week, Black Diamond Capital confirmed there are now plans to flip to property.

In fact, the owner plans to revitalize the mall as a long-term investment. The firm wants to invest in the mall to improve its standing as a premier retail destination.

Reports say that Black Diamond Capital hopes to bring in new, relevant, and "experiential" retail concepts to boost the tenant mix.

Scammers With Violins at Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets, Malls

Scammers With Violins at Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets, Malls

‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’

‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’

5 New York State Hometowns Among Best 10 "Small" Places To Live In America