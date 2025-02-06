Pain Medication Sold In New York May Cause “Fatal” Reaction
The FDA announced a very serious recall. A product sold in New York can cause "serious, life-threatening, or fatal respiratory depression."
The FDA announced Alvogen is voluntarily recalling one lot of Fentanyl Transdermal System 25 mcg/h transdermal patches to the consumer level.
Fentanyl Patches Recalled
Despite the dangers of fentanyl, these patches are sometimes prescribed to patients experiencing severe and persistent pain.
Patches Can Cause Life-Threatening Issues
The FDA warns that anyone who uses these recalled patches could end up with "serious, life-threatening, or fatal respiratory depression."
People who have never used the patches, or never had fentanyl in their bodies are the most at risk. So are children and the elderly.
At least one person had a "serious adverse event" related to the recall, the FDA reports.
Recalled products sold Nationwide, Including At Walmart
According to the FDA, this lot of Fentanyl Transdermal System was distributed nationwide at the pharmacy and patient level.
Walmart confirms the product was distributed at several stores in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
"Patients that have product subject to this recall should immediately remove any patch currently in use and contact their health care provider. Patients with unused product should return it to point of purchase for replacement," the FDA adds.
How To Report Adverse Reactions
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product can be reported to the FDA.
- Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download the form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178
