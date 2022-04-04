Owner of ‘Finest’ Hudson Valley Tavern, 44-Year NY Fireman Dies

A Hudson Valley man who protected the region for 44-years and owned "one of the finest restaurants around," passed away.

Charles M Pateman III, 77, of Westchester County passed away on March 30. He was less than two months from turning 78.

Pateman, known as "Chuckie" to his friends and family was raised in Irvington, New York. He lived in the Westchester County location for his entire life. In high school, he was a great athlete, captain of the Irvington football, basketball, and track teams.

A second knee surgery cut his collegiate football career short. After college, he worked at General Motors and owned the Broadway Grill and Alibi Inn with long-time partner Tom Lupetin.

"They successfully maintained and operated one of the finest restaurants around," Pateman's obituary states. "He and Tom would swap weeks between the kitchen and bar, and they could cook 150 dinners a night for patrons 1 week and bartend for his friends and patrons the next week."

Pateman spent five decades working in the building and site development industry, building about 250 homes in the region.

"He was not above asking the simplest questions of every trade to learn everything he needed to know to become one of the most knowledgeable people in the business. A safe guess is that Chuck has built over 250 homes from 1,000 to 12,000 square feet and made every homeowner feel like a part of his family in the process and he would basically put a lifetime warranty on his product," his obituary adds.

He also was a 44-year exempt member of the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as a lieutenant, chauffeur.

Pateman was also a former vice president on the board of directors for the Westchester Builders Institute, Marina board of directors at the Tarrytown Boat Club, a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and Board of Assessment Review in Tarrytown.

A service is scheduled for Pateman on Saturday at Dwyer & Michael's Funeral Home in Tarrytown.

