Over 7 Million Pounds Of Deli Meat Sold In New York Can Be Fatal

Boar's Head has expanded its recall notice from 20,000 pounds of products to 7 million. We have all the deli meat that you should avoid.

On Monday, Boar's Head announced more deli meat is being recalled over fears it could be contaminated with listeria.

Boar's Head Expands Recall

"To our valued customers: we are expanding our recall out of an abundance of caution. The health and safety of our customers is our top priority," Boar's Head stated while announcing the recall additions.

Boar's Head initially recalled 200,000 pounds of deli meat because it may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FSIS. (Note: the additions to this recall are listed below)

The initial recall included:

Boar's Head Deli Meat Linked To National Listeria Outbreak

On Monday, the USDA told the company that its Strassburger Brand Liverwurst "has been linked to the national deli meat Listeria monocytogenes outbreak."

With this new information, "out of an abundance of caution," Boar's Head expanded to the recall to include all items produced at the facility that produces the Strassburger Brand Liverwurst.

Below are recalled items:

"As a company that prioritizes safety and quality, we believe it is the right thing to do," Boar's Head said in a statement.

Listeria Can Be Fatal

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

"In people who are pregnant, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems," the FSIS stated.

Clean Your Fridge

Health officials are worried recalled products could still be in your fridge. Officials say you need to clean your fridge to prevent getting sick from other items in your fridge.

New Yorkers also need to worry about a possible listeria outbreak with vegetables. Three food retailers are issuing a major recall on vegetables and herbs in 15 states.

In New York, the recall includes:

