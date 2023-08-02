Over 50 Meat Products Made In New York Recalled
Check your freezer. Over 50 meat products have been recalled.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service various frozen meat and chicken were recalled.
Kingsland Food Processing Corp. Recalls Various Frozen Meat and Poultry Products
Kingsland Food Processing Corp., a Maspeth, New York business is recalling an undetermined amount of various frozen meat and poultry products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to FSIS.
The recalled items were shipped directly to wholesale customers in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and to wholesale customers in California, Florida, and Texas through distributors.
"The problem was discovered when FSIS inspection personnel observed various meat and poultry products being produced in rooms that are not within the official premises of the establishment and, therefore, were not inspected," FSIS states. "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider."
The frozen meat and poultry products were produced on various dates ranging from November 1, 2022, through July 20, 2023.
The recalled items have best-before dates ranging from 8/01/2023, through 4/20/2024. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 48204” or “EST. P-48204” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Do Not Consume Recalled Food
Health officials are worried the recalled products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.
"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS adds.
The products subject to recall are listed below:
The labels can be viewed here.