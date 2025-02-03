Over 20 New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades

New grades from safety experts are highlighting the best and worst hospitals in New York State.

The Leapfrog Group continues to update its updated Hospital Safety Grades Grades are determined by "how well" hospitals "prevent medical errors, accidents and infections."

The grades are meant to be "your first stop for finding the best hospital for you and your family."

New York Near Bottom of Nation In Terms of Hospitals With "A" Grades

According to the Leapfrog Group, 22.1 percent of hospitals in the Empire State received an A grade. New York placed 34th in terms and A grades and 39th overall.

Hospitals In New York State With "D" Grade For Patient Safety

According to the Leapfrog Group, over 20 hospitals across the Empire State earned "D" grades for patient safety.

Another recent Leapfrog rankings determined three hospitals earned a failing grade.

Recent Leapfrog grades gave three New York hospitals an "F" grade for patient safety.

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

Leapfrog also determined over 30 New York hospitals earned its top grade for patient safety.

Below are the hospitals in New York that earned Leapfrog's top grade

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

These New York Hospitals Save More Lives Than Most Of America

A few New York hospitals, including one from the Hudson Valley, are among the top 1% of hospitals nationwide, according to Healthgrades

Below are the three hospitals.