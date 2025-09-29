Massive Layoffs In New York: Over 1,800 Workers Laid Off
September layoffs hit New York hard. Over 1,800 workers lost jobs.
Several businesses laid off workers across New York State during the month of September.
Looking for work? Below are some of the highest-paying jobs in New York.
These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Layoffs In New York State In September 2025
Hudson Valley Post looked up the New York State Department of Labor WARN Dashboard to learn more about many businesses that announced layoffs this month. In total, 1,864 workers were told they were getting laid off across New York State this month, according to the WARN dashboard.
Below are the businesses with at least 90 layoffs announced.
Business Legal Name: Compass Group USA
County: Clinton County, New York
Impacted Workers: 192
Business Legal Name: CyraCom International
County: Queens County, New York
Impacted Workers: 154
Business Legal Name: Goldman Sachs
County: New York County
Impacted Workers: 343
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
State
Business Legal Name: RCA Servicer At Westfield
County: Chautauqua County, New York
Impacted Workers: 93
Business Legal Name: PL Developments
County: Nassau County, New York
Impacted Workers: 94
Business Legal Name: Cornucopia Logistics
County: Queens County, New York
Impacted Workers: 95
2 WARN Notices Posted In Hudson Valley
Only two WARN notices were posted for the Hudson Valley. About 30 are out of a job.
Hudson Valley Radiologists announced 22 workers were laid off at its location on South Road in Poughkeepsie.
Another 9 were laid off from the location on Columbia Street in Poughkeepsie. Those locations closed, according to the WARN notice.
Keep Reading:
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Keep Reading:
Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State
Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to TripAdvisor
[carbongallery id="645a802e34f0693f28