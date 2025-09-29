Massive Layoffs In New York: Over 1,800 Workers Laid Off

September layoffs hit New York hard. Over 1,800 workers lost jobs.

Several businesses laid off workers across New York State during the month of September.

Layoffs In New York State In September 2025

Hudson Valley Post looked up the New York State Department of Labor WARN Dashboard to learn more about many businesses that announced layoffs this month. In total, 1,864 workers were told they were getting laid off across New York State this month, according to the WARN dashboard.

Below are the businesses with at least 90 layoffs announced.

Business Legal Name: Compass Group USA

County: Clinton County, New York

Impacted Workers: 192

Business Legal Name: CyraCom International

County: Queens County, New York

Impacted Workers: 154

Business Legal Name: Goldman Sachs

County: New York County

Impacted Workers: 343

Business Legal Name: RCA Servicer At Westfield

County: Chautauqua County, New York

Impacted Workers: 93

Business Legal Name: PL Developments

County: Nassau County, New York

Impacted Workers: 94

Business Legal Name: Cornucopia Logistics

County: Queens County, New York

Impacted Workers: 95

2 WARN Notices Posted In Hudson Valley

Only two WARN notices were posted for the Hudson Valley. About 30 are out of a job.

Hudson Valley Radiologists announced 22 workers were laid off at its location on South Road in Poughkeepsie.

Another 9 were laid off from the location on Columbia Street in Poughkeepsie. Those locations closed, according to the WARN notice.

