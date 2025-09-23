Something Illegal Is Happening At New York State Schools
A bizarre trend is spreading across New York schools. Students are posting shocking videos online, upsetting fellow classmates and residents.
A troubling trend has emerged at several schools across New York
New York Students Are Filming Themselves Urinating
Because of social media, New York students are posting videos of themselves urinated in public places. This troubling trend has emerged across several New York State universities, including Syracuse University, the University at Albany (UAlbany), and Cornell University.
Students are using the hashtag #SUNYpissers while filming themselves urinating in public areas on their respective campuses.
At UAlbany, one videos appear to show students urinating on the college’s football field and on benches in the center of academic buildings.
SUNY Students Could Get In Serious Trouble
While some videos have hundreds of thousands of views, university officials are taking the matter seriously, investigating the incidents, and reminding students of the legal and ethical implications of such actions.
Schools have policies in place that prohibit public urination and disorderly conduct. Violations can result in fines and other disciplinary actions.
In many places, public urination in areas accessible to the public is considered a violation, punishable by fines ranging from $250 to $500 for repeated offenses.
