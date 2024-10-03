Ouch: New York State 1 Of The Most Expensive States To Own A Dog

Dogs are taking a bigger bite out of your wallet in the Empire State than most of America.

Dog owners in New York State pay more for their beloved pet than almost every other American.

Before we highlight how much money you'll spend on a dog in New York State what are the most popular dog breeds?

Most Popular Dog Breeds In America

A new report determined the most popular dogs in the United States

Below are the top 10 most popular dog breeds

New York Is the Second Most Expensive State For Dog Owners

MarketWatch determined the most expensive states to own a dog.

"With the cost of dog food, vet visits and grooming getting increasingly expensive, Americans have never spent more money on their pets," MarketWatch states.

The average US dog owner spends over 28,800 on a dog over the dog's lifetime.

It's much higher for Empire State residents. New York State is the most expensive state in the northeast and the second most expensive state to own a dog in America.

New Yorkers spend $34,248 over their dog's lifetime, according to MarketWatch.

The rankings were determined after MarketWatch analyzed 11 metrics including dog food, supplies, vaccines and more.

Below are the top 5 states:

California: $35,452 New York: $34,248 Massachusetts: $33,318 New Jersey: $32,947 Washington: $32,894

Most Popular Dog Names In New York State

Below you can find the most popular dog names in New York

#1. Max

#2. Bella

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Rocky

#7. Milo

#8. Lola

#9. Bailey

#10. Lucy

