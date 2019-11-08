Orange County Child Abuse Unit Arrests Town of Wallkill Man

Following a yearlong investigation, an Orange County man is in jail without bail after he was arrested for predatory sexual assault of a child.

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit recently announced the arrest of 34-year-old Robert Youngs from Circleville.

Youngs was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, a felony, following a yearlong investigation stemming from a hotline call to the New York State Central Registry in 2018, police say.

Youngs was processed through the State Police barracks in Middletown and arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court. Youngs was subsequently remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Police didn't release any details about the victim.

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit consists of police officers from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, The City of Port Jervis Police Department, the Village of Goshen Police Department and the New York State Police.

