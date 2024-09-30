An alleged "online predator" was arrested in the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced a Lower Hudson Valley man was arrested following an "undercover online predator sting."

Rockland County, New York Man Arrested After "Undercover Online Predator Sting"

Robert Fidler, 66, of Nyack, New York was arrested on two counts of attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor in first degree and two counts of attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Filder was arrested following an undercover operation by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Internet Crimes Against Child.

“This arrest is a stark reminder that there are individuals who are using the internet to target and exploit innocent children in our community. This is a warning to any sexual predator: If you prey on children in Rockland County, we will find you, and you will face the full consequences under the law," District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.

Authorities acted like a 13-year-old and 14-year-old and engaged in internet chats with Filder, officials say.

Filder allegedly "attempted to arrange meetings" with the undercover officer, under the impression he was speaking with a teenage girl.

"During the conversations, the defendant described how he and the undercover would engage in sexual contact when they met," the Rockland County District Attorney's Office stated in a press release.

