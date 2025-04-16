“One of the Best Ever Created”: New York Burger Making Major Buzz

The Hudson Valley's best burger joint created a new burger that's already considered one of the best in New York.

On Monday, the New York Beef Council revealed the top 10 burgers made in New York State.

A brand new burger, made in the Hudson Valley, from an eatery praised for its burgers, made the top 10.

Ben's Fresh In Port Jervis, New York Honored Once Again

Ben's Fresh Ben's Fresh loading...

The 2025 Best New York Burger Competition showcases culinary excellence across the state.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Notable entries include Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, which has made the finals for five straight years.

Ben's Fresh Enters New Burger

Ben's Fresh Ben's Fresh loading...

Ben's Fresh entered a new burger for this year’s competition. That new burger is called "The New York State of Prime."

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

The burger is made with USDA Prime beef, topped with Cooper Sharp American, NY Buffalo Wing Cheddar, pickled red onions, butter leaf lettuce, kosher dill pickles, vine tomatoes, and Ben's Fresh signature Prime Burger Sauce.

"This burger is without a doubt, one of the best we've ever created," Ben's Fresh owner Bobby Geraghty exclusively told Hudson Valley Post. That Prime beef melts in your mouth.

New Burger Now Available

Ben's Fresh Ben's Fresh loading...

As of Wednesday, the "New York State of Prime" is a regular menu item, "until further notice."

"Each bite of this amazing creation simply melts in your mouth. The beef speaks for itself. After all, this is a burger competition and this burger is on whole different playing field of flavor," Ben's Fresh writes about the new burger. "After weeks in our flavor lab, we feel we’ve created something that is so much more than a meal…. it’s an experience."

Ten Best Burgers In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The New York Beef Council will name the state's best burger in May.

Below are the 10 finalist.

Ale & Angus

238 Harrison St.

Syracuse, NY 13202

Ben's Fresh

33 E Main St,

Port Jervis, NY 12771

BREWER UNION

5771 Miller Rd.

Brewerton, NY 13029

BUTCHERS & SONS

127 W Market St.

Corning, NY 14830

GET SMASHED

3709 James Street

Syracuse, NY 13206

MATTESON HOTEL

1001 NY-51

Ilion, NY 13357

R&m

101 W Market St

Corning, NY 14830

Roosters

51 N Genesee St

Utica, NY 13502

Tap It Bar & Grill

1761 Scottsville Rd

Rochester, NY 14623

Wendy's Diner

1717 NY-8

Cassville, NY 13318

These Are the Top Burger Restaurant Chains in America

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges

23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

8 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Burgers In The Country