“One of the Best Ever Created”: New York Burger Making Major Buzz
The Hudson Valley's best burger joint created a new burger that's already considered one of the best in New York.
On Monday, the New York Beef Council revealed the top 10 burgers made in New York State.
A brand new burger, made in the Hudson Valley, from an eatery praised for its burgers, made the top 10.
Ben's Fresh In Port Jervis, New York Honored Once Again
The 2025 Best New York Burger Competition showcases culinary excellence across the state.
Notable entries include Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, which has made the finals for five straight years.
Ben's Fresh Enters New Burger
Ben's Fresh entered a new burger for this year’s competition. That new burger is called "The New York State of Prime."
The burger is made with USDA Prime beef, topped with Cooper Sharp American, NY Buffalo Wing Cheddar, pickled red onions, butter leaf lettuce, kosher dill pickles, vine tomatoes, and Ben's Fresh signature Prime Burger Sauce.
"This burger is without a doubt, one of the best we've ever created," Ben's Fresh owner Bobby Geraghty exclusively told Hudson Valley Post. That Prime beef melts in your mouth.
New Burger Now Available
As of Wednesday, the "New York State of Prime" is a regular menu item, "until further notice."
"Each bite of this amazing creation simply melts in your mouth. The beef speaks for itself. After all, this is a burger competition and this burger is on whole different playing field of flavor," Ben's Fresh writes about the new burger. "After weeks in our flavor lab, we feel we’ve created something that is so much more than a meal…. it’s an experience."
Ten Best Burgers In New York State
The New York Beef Council will name the state's best burger in May.
Below are the 10 finalist.
Ale & Angus
- 238 Harrison St.
- Syracuse, NY 13202
Ben's Fresh
- 33 E Main St,
- Port Jervis, NY 12771
BREWER UNION
- 5771 Miller Rd.
- Brewerton, NY 13029
BUTCHERS & SONS
- 127 W Market St.
- Corning, NY 14830
GET SMASHED
- 3709 James Street
- Syracuse, NY 13206
MATTESON HOTEL
- 1001 NY-51
- Ilion, NY 13357
R&m
- 101 W Market St
- Corning, NY 14830
Roosters
- 51 N Genesee St
- Utica, NY 13502
Tap It Bar & Grill
- 1761 Scottsville Rd
- Rochester, NY 14623
Wendy's Diner
- 1717 NY-8
- Cassville, NY 13318
