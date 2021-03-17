One-of-a-Kind Restaurant in Mid-Hudson Region Forced to Close

Shortly after renovating, a unique restaurant in the region has closed for good. If you're a fan of this cuisine you'll no longer find it in the Hudson Valley.

The owner of Lalibela in Northern Westchester County announced on Facebook the Ethiopian restaurant has closed for good after serving the community for over 10 years.

"It saddens Me to say this but We’re going to close Lalibela💔 to figure out how best to move forward, Lalibela Mount Kisco wrote on Facebook. "This has not been an easy decision to make. Lalibela has meant so much to me. I’ve been incredibly lucky and blessed to have the love and support of so many people throughout the years, which helped me get through lots of tough times. I will carry that with me for the rest of my life. Thank you."

Lalibela was the only Ethiopian restaurant in the Mid-Hudson Region.

"At Lalibela you’ll find dishes for meat lovers, vegetarians and vegans! Our menu embodies the full richness of slowly cooked meats, veggies, onions, fresh ginger, garlic, chilies and clarified butter with a distinctive variety of unique spices such as berbere and mitmita to create savory sautés and a delightful dining experience," Lalibela states on its website

In June 2020, the owner announced a new five-year lease was signed adding the inside of the eatery and menu were being renovated.

Hudson Valley diners looking for Ethiopian food will now have to travel to New York City of Montclair, NJ to get a taste of Ethiopia, according to Google Maps.

