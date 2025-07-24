“True Ocean Giant” Lurking Near New York Raises New Fears

The biggest great white shark in the Atlantic Ocean just swam in New York waters. Experts are calling it a “true ocean giant,” and it’s not alone.

The largest great white shark known to man in the Atlantic Ocean just swam past New York State.

Largest Great White Shark Ever Recorded Spotted Near New York

Canva Canva loading...

The largest tagged great white shark in the Atlantic Ocean has been named Contender. According to OCEARCH, Contender weighs 1,653 pounds and measures 13 feet, 9 inches long.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The nearly 14-foot shark was first tagged in January 2025 near Georgia and Florida. During the winter, the massive great white pinged from Florida up the east coast as far north as North Carolina.

OCEARCH calls Contender "a true ocean giant."

Contender Swims Past New York State

Canva Canva loading...

As the weather warms, the over 1,600-pound beast has continued to swim north. Contender swam past New Jersey and New York State and was most recently pinged in near Massachusetts.

The most recent ping came on Friday in the waters between Nantucket Shoals and Georges Bank, in Massachusetts, according to OCEARCH.

Canva Canva loading...

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported about an over 11-foot, 761-pound female great white that swam through New York State.

Many sharks have closed beaches recently in New York State, forcing New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to warn New Yorkers at beaches to be vigilant in the water.

Experts say sharks are traveling north for cooler and more prey-dense waters.

Sharks To Watch Out For In New York State

Sharks of New York There are several species of shark in the waters around New York. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

The Best Lake Towns in America to Call Home