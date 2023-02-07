Car Sale Scam: Man Who Shot Cop Found Hiding In Hudson Valley, PD
A man with a lengthy rap sheet was found hiding in the Hudson Valley hours after he allegedly shot a cop in the head.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
An NYPD officer was shot in the head while trying to buy a car.
Long Island NYPD Officer Shot In Head In Brooklyn, New York
NYPD Officer In Grave Condition, Suspect Found Hiding In Rockland County, New York
The suspect was with his wife and kids at the time of the arrest, sources tell NBC. The unnamed suspect has reportedly been charged with attempted murder.
While the officer's name has not yet been released, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the officer who's married with two children. He's worked for the NYPD for five years.
Look Out: Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items
"Too many illegal guns are in the hands of bad people and doing bad things," Adams said. "I spoke with the officer's wife, saw his beautiful children. We're all lifting his family up in prayer. We will catch the person responsible for this."
10 Most Dangerous Cities In New York State
Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh