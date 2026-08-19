Hudson Valley Helping As Beloved Teacher Remains Unconscious

A beloved Hudson Valley teacher who dedicated more than three decades to students remains unconscious and in long-term care nearly a month after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

Beloved Eastchester Teacher Remains Unconscious Weeks After Being Struck By Car While Cycling

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Ed Gruber, 57, was cycling home from City Island on the morning of July 24 when a car struck him as he rode through a crosswalk on a route he had traveled countless times before. He suffered severe, life-threatening injuries and has not regained consciousness since.

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His wife Irene and their three children, Nicole, Eddie Jr., and Vicky, are now facing a long and uncertain road ahead.

Gruber taught physics at Eastchester High School for 33 years, known for a teaching style that colleagues described as "bringing in an elephant to teach the color gray."

He retired in June 2024, then immediately returned to the school as a building substitute, new teacher mentor, Ski Club advisor, union representative, and Rock-Against-Cancer drummer.

Beyond the classroom, Gruber served as Scoutmaster for Scarsdale Troop 2 long after his own son graduated from the program, led community clean-ups, and served as a Eucharist Minister at St. Francis of Rome in the Bronx.

The Hudson Valley Is Helping, How You Can Help

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The Hudson Valley has rallied quickly. A GoFundMe campaign launched by a colleague has already raised more than $130,000 toward a $140,000 goal to help cover medical bills, daily living expenses, and legal fees.

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