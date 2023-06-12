An investigation appears to have finally paid off, as detectives say they have cracked a case from eight months ago.

Local police say they have made an arrest stemming from an alleged incident that happened in late 2022. Authorities say that an Ulster County man threw an explosive device into someone's yard, creating a "large hole" after it was said to have exploded.

Police say the suspect is facing felony charges of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

Saugerties Man Charged With Felony

Saugerties Police said in a press release that they arrested and charged a 26-year-old Saugerties man with a Class B Felony of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree. Police say the suspect's arrest stems from an investigation conducted by members of the Saugerties Police Department Detective Division.

Saugerties Police says the arrest connects to an incidental report of an explosion in Mount Marion Park that occurred in October 2022. An investigation by detectives established that the suspect was responsible for throwing an explosive device into the front yard of the victim’s residence, which created a large hole in the yard after it exploded.

The suspect was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

